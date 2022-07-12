Good Morning, Illini Nation: Sencire Harris scouting report
Sencire Harris, from a physical makeup standpoint, has the most to gain this summer of the Illinois freshmen. The 6-foot-4, 160-pound guard has good length for his size, but he's the skinniest of all the Illinois newcomers. Not that it's holding him back.
"He's athletically as gifted as anybody we've ever had here," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "I mean, he's breaking all of (strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher's) records in terms of jumping and quickness and speed. Obviously, he's got to gain some weight. That's the process most freshmen go through. He's wiry strong, to use Fletch's term, but he's been great.
"Athletically he can do things and is as quick twitch as anybody I've been around. I'm excited about him and what he brings. He's got great length. He's just got to be a great listener as a freshman and keep growing that way as well as eating a couple thousand calories more than everybody else every day."
