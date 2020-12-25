Good Morning, Illini Nation: Setting up your Christmas Day Big Ten viewing schedule
You don't have to go without sports on Christmas Day. In fact, you've got plenty of options. Like five NBA games, including a Luka Doncic vs. LeBron James matchup. Or Saints-Vikings if the NFL is more your speed.
This year, though? It's a special Christmas Day with a trio of Big Ten basketball games. College hoops fans don't have to go without. But since you might not be able to slip away from family festivities for all three, I went ahead and ranked them by watchability (unless you just want to watch them all).
1. No. 4 Iowa at Minnesota — 7 p.m., BTN
This should easily be the highest scoring of the three Christmas Day games. Iowa ranks second nationally as a team putting up 95.1 points per game. The Hawkeyes feature a guaranteed double-double in senior center Luka Garza and a stable of shooters that can light teams up from the three-point line. Just ask North Carolina. Minnesota's not quite as prolific at the offensive end, but the Gophers are in the top 50 at 82.5 points per game and have a walking bucket in redshirt junior guard Marcus Carr.
2. No. 9 Wisconsin at No. 12 Michigan State — 11:30 a.m., FOX
You'd think that the only game between two ranked teams would be the top game on this list, but from a watchability standpoint, well, it's still Wisconsin. And Michigan State hasn't been going great guns this season despite a 6-1 start. This one's more for the basketball purists. The basketball fans that get worked up about a perfectly executed back cut or players taking charge after charge (see Davison, Brad).
3. No. 19 Michigan at Nebraska — 5 p.m., BTN
This would be a great time to check back in with your family. But if you're dead set on tuning in, it's a good opportunity to get familiar with another all-new Nebraska team (Fred Hoiberg hit the reset button again, basically) or figure out what to think about this Michigan team. The Wolverines have some talent on the wing in Isaiah Livers, Chaundee Brown and Franz Wagner and a potential rising star in freshman big man Hunter Dickinson, but it's been a bit of an uneven 6-0 start in Ann Arbor.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).