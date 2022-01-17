Good Morning, Illini Nation: Settling in
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Coleman Hawkins' first three games this season were an outlier. Kofi Cockburn was suspended, and Hawkins filled a bigger, more primary role. Averaged 14.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.7 blocks to boot.
But Hawkins' role was always going to shift once Cockburn returned. And it has. The 6-foot-10 sophomore forward is no longer being asked to play multiple positions (he was literally playing 1-5 in the first few games), and he's settled into his role. His stats against Michigan would blow anyone away, but he had the best plus/minus off the bench. He rebounded particularly well in the three games before that.
"I hope I’ve simplified the game for him," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "Early on, we were playing Coleman at literally every position. That’s asking him to do a lot as a guy with some experience but not a ton of experience. It’s the difference asking him and Da’Monte to do different things. One’s a fifth-year senior, and one's a guy who averaged 6 minute a game last year. We’ve tried to simplify that role for him. I think that’s helped a lot, and then he’s talented enough I want to do a lot of things with him, but this was a step we had to make to help him really get good at his role."
