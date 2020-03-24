Good Morning, Illini Nation: Seven seconds or less
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Sometimes statistics can be misleading. Like Illinois' ranking 288th nationally in terms of adjusted tempo per the KenPom ratings. A team's average tempo is its total possessions divided by minutes. That value is then adjusted for the team's scheduled, considering the preferred pace of each opponent and when each game was played.
So Illinois checks in at No. 288 nationally. Does that make the Illini more like a slow-it-down Wisconsin (342nd) or Virginia (last at 353rd)? No. Or at least not all the time.
Illinois also ranked in the 97th percentile in the 2019-20 season in transition offense per Synergy at 20 points per game in seven seconds or less. That stat, of course, is aided by sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu tying for third nationally by averaging 5.1 points per game in transition this past season.
Illinois was in the 97th percentile in transition offense this season per @SynergySST averaging 20 points a game under 7 secs or less! pic.twitter.com/vLKfauyeYr— Stephen Gentry (@CoachSGentry) March 20, 2020
7 seconds or less... https://t.co/DUgoXZdX3b— Stephen Gentry (@CoachSGentry) March 19, 2020
A further breakdown of Illinois' transition offense, with the statistics coming from Hoop-Math.com, reveals the Illini got 27 percent of their shot attempts in transition (10 seconds or less) last season. They shot 74.6 percent at the rim, 37.1 percent in two-point jumpers and 38.5 percent in three-point shots in those transition opportunities.
Breaking down those numbers further, Illinois was most effective from three-point range in transition (40.8 percent) after rebounding a missed shot by its opponent. After a steal, the Illini shot 81.8 percent at the rim in transition.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).