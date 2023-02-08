Good Morning, Illini Nation: Shannon a Jerry West Award candidate
Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Sign up for our daily newsletter here
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. was named one of the top 10 candidates for the Jerry West Award on Tuesday by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. The award has been presented in each of the past eight seasons and goes to the nation's top shooting guard in honor of the former West Virginia star and 1959 Final Four MVP.
The list of 10 candidates isn't final. Players can play their way on and off of the list the entire season. Shannon makes it while being one of just two power conference players, and one of 14 nationally, averaging at least 17 points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal. The other power conference player is Penn State's Jalen Pickett.
Shannon has started all 23 games for Illinois and ranks seventh in the Big Ten in scoring at 17 points per game. He's scored in double figures in 19 games and has seven games of 20-plus points. The 6-foot-6 guard was also named to the USBWA Oscar Robertson Trophy midseason watch list and was on The Athletic's Midseason All-Transfer Team.
Shannon has struggled some lately, however. The Texas Tech transfer is averaging just 10 points, 2.7 assists and two rebounds in Illinois' last three games, while shooting 34.5 percent overall and 26.7 percent from three-point range.
The other nine current candidates for the Jerry West Award, which went to Wisconsin's Johnny Davis last season, include:
- Gradey Dick, Kansas
- Adam Flagler, Baylor
- Keyone George, Baylor
- Jordan Hawkins, Connecticut
- Taevion Kinsey, Marshall
- Marcus Sasser, Houston
- Terquavion Smith, N.C. State
- Santiago Vescovi, Tennessee
- Isaiah Wong, Miami
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).