Good Morning, Illini Nation: Shannon on Wooden Award watch list
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Terrence Shannon Jr. was named to the Wooden Award watch list on Tuesday making the Illinois guard one of, arguably, the top 50 players in the country. It's the second such honor for the Chicago native, who was also named to the Naismith Award watch list. Those honors go with his presence on the Jerry West Award watch list for the top shooting guards in the country and preseason All-Big Ten recognition.
Shannon's made quite the impression in his Illinois debut. The 6-foot-6 guard is averaging 22.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists through three games. He's shooting 52.9 percent from the field, 35.3 percent from three-point range and 81.3 percent at the free throw line.
But let's dive a bit deeper in Shannon's statistical impact for the Illini:
- Perhaps Shannon's most impressive stat? He's drawn 23 fouls in three games, and his 26 made free throws rank second nationally behind Portland's Tyler Robertson (31 makes)
- Shannon's usage rate is 32.8 percent. It's far and away a career high, and even though he considers himself a secondary ball handler for the Illini he has the ball in his hands frequently on the offensive end.
- Here's where else Shannon is posting career best numbers: Offensive rating, effective field goal percentage, true shooting percentage, offensive rebounding percentage, defensive rebounding percentage, assist percentage and free throw rate (by an incredible margin).
- In short, Shannon never really had a primary role at Texas Tech. At Illinois? He's the guy right now.
