Good Morning, Illini Nation: Sharing (the basketball) is caring
Illinois is tied for 10th in the Big Ten averaging 13.3 assists per game. Guards Ayo Dosunmu (3.2 apg) and Andres Feliz (3.0 apg) rank among the top 16 individuals in the conference at 11th and tied for 14th, respectively. On a national stage, Illinois checks in at No. 222 in assists per field goals made.
Inconsistent shotmaking has seen those numbers drop in the 2019-20 season. For one night at least, though, Illinois' assist total went up. The Illini's 19 assists on 27 made shots in Thursday's 74-66 win at Northwestern — with Feliz delivering a team-high seven — was a Big Ten high. Illinois has topped that number three times previously this season with 29 assists against Hampton, 25 against Division II Lindenwood and 22 against North Carolina A&T.
"We made shots," Underwood said. "We moved the ball. Da'Monte (Williams) doesn't get enough credit for his passing ability and ability to move the ball — share it, spray it. We got some great looks and guys stepping into them ready to shoot them. Kofi (Cockburn) makes a couple great passes out of the post. Giorgi (Bezhanishvili) makes a great pass out of the post on a double team.
"We talk about elevating each other, and that's how you do it. That was the first thing I said in the postgame with our team — 19 assists. We talked a lot about that."
