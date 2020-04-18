Good Morning, Illini Nation: Shooting matters in 2022 class, too
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois turned around the program in 2019-20, winning 21 games and reaching the NCAA tournament. Even if the field wasn't officially announced the Illini were in. But that turnaround came with Illinois struggling — sometimes mightily — with its three-point shooting.
A Friday commitment from Fort Wayne (Ind.) four-star guard Luke Goode is part of Illinois' plan to address its shooting woes — albeit in the future. A new offer Thursday shows the Illini's attempts to do the same a little closer to home.
Illinois offered Yorkville Christian sophomore Jaden Schutt a day before it got the commitment from Goode, and the Class of 2022 recruit is probably an even bigger three-point threat.
Schutt averaged 23 points, nine rebounds, 2.6 assists, two blocks and two steals during the 2019-20 season. The 6-foot-5, 170-pound guard shot 45 percent from three-point range, while making 63 percent of his two-point field goals and 85 percent of his free throws.
Schutt set an IHSA record with 17 three-pointers in Yorkville Christian's 97-34 win against Bridgeport Universal on Dec. 13 and scored a school record 51 points in the process. The 17 three-pointers topped Sycamore's Andy Thomas' 16 on Jan. 23, 1993. Schutt's 130 three-pointers for the season tied him for 14th in IHSA history with Ridgeview's Bradley Ghere.
Illinois was Schutt's first high major offer. He holds other offers from Illinois-Chicago, Drake and Southern Illinois.
Here's what Rivals national analyst Corey Evans had to say about Schutt last month:
"What is not to like? Schutt presents good size off the ball and should have the ability to play either wing spot in college thanks to the length and tremendous athleticism he possesses. Where his true value comes is in his shooting, where he can make shots out of the standstill, off the catch, and out of the mid-range pull-up.
"The 2022 class is a promising one and while the coronavirus has put the travel season on hiatus, I would not be surprised if one of the nearby Big Ten programs decided to offer before the end of summer. Schutt has the chance to ascend the rankings and be included within the Rivals150 sooner rather than later."
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).