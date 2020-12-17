Good Morning, Illini Nation: Shooting struggles fixed?
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The 2019-20 season included one of the worst team three-point shooting percentages in the history of Illinois basketball. Only one team — the 2011-12 squad — shot worse than the Illini's 30.9 percent last season, and that was only by a matter of a few tenths of a percentage. Bruce Weber's last team shot 30.4 percent from deep.
Illinois' three-point shooting ills appear to have been cured, though. At least through seven games. The Illini are shooting 43.2 percent from beyond the arc as a team through seven games to rank 10th nationally. Of the nine teams currently ranked ahead of the Illini, three (Monmouth, Fresno State and Cal State Fullerton) have played just a single game.
"We had good shooters," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "Last year was kind of a snowball effect. I don’t know. I can’t explain that, but it just got to be almost contagious. I think the new line (college hoops adapted international distance) maybe had something to do with that."
Making three-pointers has apparently also become contagious.
"We have fun in practice because we have days where we get on some serious runs," Underwood said. "Ayo (Dosunmu) had an offseason where he worked from the NBA line, and Trent (Frazier) has been a 40 percent shooter through his career. It was just a matter of time. Then add Da’Monte (Williams) and the run he’s on. We’ve got some weapons now."
Here's the full breakdown of Illinois' three-point shooting efforts so far this season:
- Giorgi Bezhanishvili — 100 percent (1 of 1)
- Da'Monte Williams — 62.5 percent (10 of 16)
- Trent Frazier — 48.3 percent (14 of 29)
- Jacob Grandison — 40 percent (2 of 5)
- Adam Miller — 39.5 percent (15 of 38)
- Ayo Dosunmu — 37.5 percent (9 of 24)
- Andre Curbelo — 37.5 percent (3 of 8)
- Coleman Hawkins — 0.0 percent (0 of 4)
