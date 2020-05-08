Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Brad Underwood got right to the point when addressing how adding Morgan Park guard Adam Miller for the 2020-21 season could help Illinois from a shooting standpoint. Miller is readily described as an elite shooter. To the Illini coach, it was "huge" to officially sign the five-star recruit last month.
Huge for a reason. Illinois shot just 30.9 percent from three-point range during the 2019-20 season. Alan Griffin, who has since announced his transfer to Syracuse, was the only Illini to shoot better than 40 percent from beyond the arc. Of Illinois' other regulars, only Trent Frazier (a career low 30.9 percent) and Giorgi Bezhanishvili (30.6 percent) topped 30 percent.
"That was one of the things I think we were the most disappointed in was we didn’t shoot the ball well last year," Underwood said. "We were a little surprised by that."
Illinois' perimeter efforts were notable in their inefficiency. Just three Illini teams out of the previous 20 — 2010-11, 2008-09 and 1999-2000 — shot worse than this past season's 30.9 percent.
Miller, though, isn't the only reinforcement on the way. Austin Hutcherson, who sat out the 2019-20 season after transferring from Wesleyan University (Conn.), was a 43.3 percent three-point shooter in two seasons with the Cardinals. Fellow sit-out transfer Jacob Grandison could also help.
Incoming freshman big man Coleman Hawkins fits the typical stretch 4 mold, and a bounce back season from Frazier, who shot 40.6 percent from deep as a sophomore, is expected.
"We feel great about Austin being a really, really good shooter," Underwood said. "He’s proven that in 60-plus college games already. Jacob has improved tremendously and spent an offseason shooting a million balls. Then you add an elite shooter in Adam.
"We don’t expect Trent to have maybe the off year shooting that he had. I add Colman to that. Coleman’s an elite shooter. I think we’ll be a little different team from that perspective. Adam’s, obviously, one of the elite shooters in this class."
