Good Morning, Illini Nation: Shot selection
Illinois is shooting 32.1 percent from three-point range through one week of the 2022-23 season. The Illini were 9 of 26 from deep against Eastern Illinois and 8 of 27 from beyond the arc against Kansas City. Most of the three-point attempts against the Roos came in the first half. Their was a better option in the final 20 minutes.
"I thought Dain (Dainja) got pretty good shots, so we were going to throw the ball to him a bunch," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "We literally ran the same play every trip and just played two or three different options off of it. Most of them were to Dain, and it wasn't overly complicated. It's amazing. When you simplify the game sometimes, the shots we did get from three were good ones. We just have to learn that a three, contested, with 20 on the shot clock is a really bad shot. We took a lot of those. We're trying to get by that."
