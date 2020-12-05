Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The 10 p.m. local tip for Wednesday's Illinois-Baylor game in Indianapolis already meant the Illini's typical day-to-day schedule was going to be altered.
The team arrived back in Champaign at approximately 2:30 a.m. Thursday and went through the university's PCR saliva testing procedure. That change happened so the players, coaches and staff wouldn't have to wake up a few hours later to go through its normal morning routine. A little extra sleep that way. Then Thursday's practice was an abbreviated one in the early evening.
Friday became an off day, however, when today's game against UT Martin was canceled because of a positive COVID-19 test in the Skyhawks' program. Today's a regular practice day instead with the morning COVID-19 testing, a lift and then some time on the court.
"It gives us an extra day, I guess, for working on ourselves before we jump into Duke on Sunday and Monday," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said.
Underwood's own Duke preparations started as soon as he finished his Friday morning Zoom call with local media. Until then, he said he hadn't given one thought toward the Blue Devils.
"Everything has been Tennessee Martin," Underwood said. "I knew Tennessee Martin played 2-2-1 three-quarter court press and played a lot of zone and beat Evansville and had a little guard. I haven’t even studied Duke’s roster yet. I’m not one to work ahead. Obviously, the history of Duke speaks for itself and Coach K."
