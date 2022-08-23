Good Morning, Illini Nation: Significant rankings jump for Amani Hansberry
The updated Class of 2023 recruiting rankings from 247Sports dropped Monday. There was another new No. 1 in Wheeler (Ga.) point guard Isaiah Collier and 15 more five-star prospects. The Class of 2023 is mostly a wash for Illinois at this point. Amani Hansberry or bust, remember?
So Hansberry climbing from No. 127 to No. 52 was significant. There aren't many uncommitted big men left on the board ahead of him in the rankings. Just seven of them in fact, including one-time Illini recruiting targets Baye Fall and JP Estrella (both of whom seem bound for the SEC with Arkansas and Tennessee, respectively).
Illinois has done all it can in its pursuit of Hansberry, who is Brad Underwood and Co.'s top priority in the Class of 2023. Mostly be default given the number of targets that have committed elsewhere, but also because a frontcourt piece like Hansberry is what Illinois needs in that class. The Class of 2021 (plus transfers) took care of the wings. The Class of 2022 handled the guards. Now it's bigs (at least one) in the Class of 2023.
Hansberry released his top five earlier this month. Illinois was in it along with Penn State, Auburn, Miami and Virginia Tech. One of those five will land the 6-foot-8, 225-pound forward, who shined on the Nike EYBL circuit this summer and put up 20.3 points, 13.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game for Mount St. Joseph (Md.) last season.
Until then, here's the full list of still uncommitted Class of 2023 prospects with an Illinois offer ... even if one or both sides have moved on:
- No. 16 Baye Fall, 6-10, 205, C, Accelerated Schools (Colo.)
- No. 35 Wesley Yates, 6-4, 200, SG, Beaumont United (Texas)
- No. 51 JP Estrella, 6-11, 210, C, Brewster Academy (N.H.)
- No. 52 Amani Hansberry, 6-8, 225, PF, Mount St. Joseph (Md.)
- No. 57 Kaden Cooper, 6-5, 180, SF, The Skill Factory (Ga.)
- No. 74 Brandon Williams, 6-7, 205, PF, Christ the King (N.Y.)
- No. 91 Papa Kante, 6-10, 215, C, South Kent School (Conn.)
- No. 92 Dennis Parker, 6-6, 175, SF, John Marshall (Va.)
- No. 102 Parker Friedrichsen, 6-3, 165, SG, Bixby (Okla.)
- No. 113 Akil Watson, 6-8, 205, PF, Roselle Catholic (N.J.)
- No. 117 JJ Taylor, 6-8, 185, SF, Donda Academy (Calif.)
- No. 118 Jazz Gardner, 6-10, 200, C, West Ranch (Calif.)
- No. 130 Brady Dunlap, 6-7, 180, PF, Harvard Westlake (Calif.)
- No. 131 Assane Diop, 6-10, 190, C, Accelerated Schools (Colo.)
