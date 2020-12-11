Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
They way Illinois played offensively in Tuesday night's 83-68 Big Ten/ACC Challenge win against Duke was a microcosm of how effective and efficient the sixth-ranked Illini have been this season. Just on steroids.
Beating Duke by 15 went above and beyond on the offensive efficiency as evidenced by what was essentially a seven-man rotation featuring six players finishing with double-digit points and the seventh with nine. Illinois also shot 58 percent from the field overall, 63.6 percent from three-point range (with the Peoria duo of Adam Miller and Da'Monte Williams not missing) and 75 percent at the free throw line for good measure. The only blemish was 18 turnovers.
Other than that, Illinois was effective in transition and got the shots it wanted against Duke. That's mostly been the case all season. The Illini boast the No. 12 most efficient offense per KenPom, ranking fourth in three-point percentage, fourth in offensive rebounding percentage and eighth in effective field goal percentage.
Individually, Illinois has five players (with at least five attempts) shooting 40 percent or better from three-point range. Williams ranks ninth nationally in effective field goal percentage, and he's only missed 10 shots in five games. Plus, Ayo Dosunmu is No. 3 in the KenPom Player of the Year standings behind only Iowa's Luka Garza and Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis.
"It happens when you can pass," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said about his offense that has 90 assists on 163 made shots (55.2 percent) in five games. I say that, and I’m not trying to be sarcastic. It’s the truth. We’re delivering it at the right time. We’re delivering it to guys who are open. We understand where shots are coming.
"Then we’re making the extra pass. We call it the hockey assist, and that’s being unselfish. If we get six guys in double figures, pick your poison. We know everybody is going to load up to Ayo. That shows his maturity and growth. We’re a good passing team. Offense becomes a little more efficient when you can do that."
