Good Morning, Illini Nation: Skyy Clark, facilitator
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Skyy Clark finished Illinois' lone exhibition game with 11 points, four rebounds and three assists in a team-high 29 minutes against Quincy. The freshman was 4 of 11 from the field and 2 of 8 from three-point range. He also didn't take (and make) his first shot until just 28 seconds remained before halftime.
"I thought he took what was there," Brad Underwood said about Clark's performance. The Illinois coach also added the shoulder brace Clark was wearing against the Hawks was more precautionary and was related to an injury he brought with him to Champaign.
"I thought he was really unselfish," Underwood continued. "I thought he was a facilitator. ... We've got to get him comfortable on ball screens if somebody goes under he's stopping and shooting it. Those are all things that come. Right now he's trying to be an unbelievable teammate, an unbelievable leader and an unbelievable point guard. He's wired to score, but he's being a great teammate right now. I'm really comfortable with where he's at."
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).