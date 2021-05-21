Good Morning, Illini Nation: So many familiar names in the portal
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
I had a conversation earlier this week with my colleague Bob Asmussen. He was writing a column on the transfer portal, and we were discussing just how wild it's gotten for basketball this offseason with just more than 1,600 players on the move, which surpasses last year's total by a rather significant margin.
Bob also mentioned just how many familiar names there were in the portal. And not just former Illini looking for a new home the first time (Adam Miller and Jermaine Hamlin) or the second (Te'Jon Lucas) or the third (Samba Kane) or the fourth (Jalen Coleman-Lands). But also a bunch of guys that Brad Underwood recruited. A few from the John Groce era, too.
That's not even counting the transfers Illinois has targeted both this offseason and in previous with a few guys on the move again. One that couldn't help but stick out was Dimencio Vaughn, who transferred from Rider to Ole Miss last offseason and is reversing that and returning to Rider next season.
The whole conversation with Bob got me thinking. Just how many former Illini/Illini recruiting targets are in the portal this offseason. The answer, unless I missed someone (or someones), is 50 and includes Quincy Guerrier, who announced his transfer from Syracuse to Oregon on Thursday, which means Illinois has now missed out twice on the Canadian forward after being a finalist.
Who do you remember (*John Groce recruits)?
- Jabri Abdur-Rahim, Virginia -> Georgia
- Damion Baugh, Memphis -> TCU
- Josaphat Bilau, Wichita State -> ?
- Jaemyn Brakefield, Duke -> Ole Miss
- Parker Braun, Missouri -> Santa Clara
- Christian Brown, Georgia -> Tennessee State
- Nimari Burnett, Texas Tech -> Alabama
- Sardaar Calhoun, Florida State -> Texas Tech
- Taeshon Cherry, Arizona State -> Grand Canyon
- Moussa Cisse, Memphis -> ?
- *Jalen Coleman-Lands, Iowa State -> Kansas
- Antavion Collum, Ole Miss -> Cal State Bakersfield
- Matt Cross, Miami -> Louisville
- Dylan Disu, Vanderbilt -> Texas
- Tristan Enaruna, Kansas -> Iowa State
- Cam’Ron Fletcher, Kentucky -> Florida State
- Alterique Gilbert, Wichita State -> ?
- D.J. Gordon, Penn State -> Fordham
- Quincy Guerrier, Syracuse -> Oregon
- Jermaine Hamlin, Illinois -> Eastern Illinois
- Niven Hart, Fresno State -> ?
- Jerome Hunter, Indiana -> ?
- Aidan Igiehon, Louisville -> Grand Canyon
- Victor Iwuakor, Oklahoma -> UNLV
- Demarius Jacobs, Saint Louis -> Ball State
- *Theo John, Marquette -> Duke
- Samba Kane, San Francisco -> Milwaukee
- Walker Kessler, North Carolina -> Auburn
- *Terrence Lewis, South Alabama -> Grambling State
- *Te’Jon Lucas, Milwaukee -> BYU
- Jamal Mashburn Jr., Minnesota -> New Mexico
- Ismael Massoud, Wake Forest -> Kansas State
- Bayron Matos, New Mexico -> South Florida
- Adam Miller, Illinois -> LSU
- Emanuel Miller, Texas A&M -> TCU
- Justin Minaya, South Carolina -> Providence
- Tre Mitchell, UMass -> ?
- *Charlie Moore, DePaul -> Miami
- Shakeel Moore, N.C. State -> Mississippi State
- Jordan Nesbitt, Memphis -> Saint Louis
- Addison Patterson, Oregon -> Nevada
- Bryan Penn-Johnson, LSU -> ?
- Shon Robinson, Ole Miss -> San Jose State
- Jamari Sibley, Georgetown -> ?
- Mark Smith, Missouri -> Kansas State
- Oscar Tshiebwe, West Virginia -> Kentucky
- Corey Walker Jr., Tennessee -> South Florida
- Torrence Watson, Missouri -> Elon
- Marcus Watson Jr., Western Illinois -> ?
- Donovan Williams, Texas -> UNLV
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).