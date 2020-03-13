Good Morning, Illini Nation: So what do we do now?
Unless you managed to catch the first half of Creighton-St. John's late Thursday morning before the Big East finally caught up with the rest of the country and canceled its conference tournament, your lasting image of the 2019-20 college basketball season might be Nebraska offensive linema turned basketball player for one night Brant Banks missing a shot against Indiana big man Joey Brunk.
It was for me. I missed the Bluejays and Red Storm while updating this website with the cancellation of the Big Ten tournament. It was the first of many updates throughout the day as sports as a whole was, well, canceled.
The NBA might yet come back to finish its season. Same with the NHL. The MLB season might only be delayed. But nothing is guaranteed.
Except the college basketball season is finished. So are all college sports the rest of the academic year.
I’m just thankful for the opportunity to play for this great university. Thank you to all the coaches, teammates, family, friends and fans for supporting me throughout my time here. I’m so sad that the season ended like this, but all I know is God has a reason for everything. pic.twitter.com/IgN7faKDDc— #10 andres feliz #10 (@verdadero_andre) March 13, 2020
The public health threat that is the COVID-19 virus is more than enough reason for the steps taken Thursday. The bigger picture demanded sports be put on the back burner. There are truly more important things in life than sports.
But that doesn't mean sports aren't important. They're a big part of my life. Obviously. They can be an escape from the outside world — a source of joy, of comfort. Thursday they fell victim to the outside world instead leaving many, myself included, wondering what's next. Wondering what missing that part of life will be like for the foreseeable future.
Wondering what might have been in March Madness.
The 2019-20 college basketball season was a wild one. Parity might be a cliche, but it was the only way describe the past three-plus months. Now, it becomes one of the bigger "what ifs" in all of sports for the sheer number of teams that had a legitimate shot at a national title.
Illinois was one of those teams. The Illini, who managed to flip their season from a program record 21 losses a year ago to 21 wins this season, had as good a chance as anybody. Now we'll never know what their true ceiling might have been.
We will be back next year Illini Nation & I’m going to guarantee you that ‼️🙏🏽— Trent (@_Trentfrazier1) March 12, 2020
If only you knew how hard my team & coaching staff have worked the last 2 years , proud to say illini basketball is back & im apart of it 🔸🔹— Trent (@_Trentfrazier1) March 12, 2020
The lasting image of the 2019-20 Illinois men's basketball season was a touch more memorable than the closing seconds of a blowout Wednesday game in the Big Ten tournament.
State Farm Center was electric for Illinois-Iowa. Another sell out crowd. Another Illini victory that came down to the wire with Ayo Dosunmu leading the charge. That's worth remembering.
