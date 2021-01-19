Good Morning, Illini Nation: So what's next?
Don't worry. A deep dive into this week's Associated Press Top 25 is still coming. (Spoiler alert: It will be tomorrow's Good Morning, Illini Nation). It's just on hold with something a bit more time specific before tonight's game against Penn State taking precedence.
Two former Illini turned college basketball analysts — Sean Harrington and Stephen Bardo — weighed in on the current state of Illinois hoops. Here's some of what they had to say, with the full videos available:
Harrington
"The Illini have dropped back to back home games, and they need to get off to better starts. They got off to good starts against Duke and Baylor because they played with a chip on their shoulder. Three of their next five opponents are ahead of them in the Big Ten standings. Let's see if they bring back some of that swagger."
How does Illinois get things turned around after 2 straight home losses? Here are a few things to look for. pic.twitter.com/eWuyf2li3C— Sean Harrington (@smharrington24) January 18, 2021
Bardo
"Here's the deal. I don't know if these Illini players understand that when there's an in-state kid that goes to another Big Ten school he's coming back to kick the Illini's (butt) every single time. If the players don't recognize that, that's a little disturbing to me because that's a given. ... If they have the chance to come back and beat the Illini, they're going to do it as best they can. E.J. Liddell had a career high 26 points in Ohio State's 87-81 victory over Illinois. ... I don't know if they didn't understand that or they weren't paying attention to the scouting report or E.J. Liddell just kicked their (butt), but he did to the tune of a career-high 26 points.
What's up with the Illini? Check out The Flyin' Illini report for the answer! https://t.co/mEXAT5Uvar— Stephen Bardo (@stephenbardo) January 18, 2021
