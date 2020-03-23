Good Morning, Illini Nation: Social distancing workouts
Most of the Illinois men's basketball returned home after the season was canceled — and classes at Illinois moved to online only. For a time, there were still opportunities for the Illini to get workouts in at their home gym away from home. Not so much anymore with social distancing now the name of the game or, in many cases, gyms simply closed across the country.
"One of the things that is not readily available is spaces to go play even for these guys at home," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "So many of them have gone to their high schools or facilities where there’s a lot of people to work out. Those places are closed. We’re all trying to figure that out."
That means the Illinois coaching staff figuring out the best way to keep its team healthy and in shape. Underwood said plans are being put together.
"We’re going to have to put some workouts together with Adam Fletcher, our strength coach, where guys are just doing body weight stuff — sit ups, push ups," Underwood said. "Guys can’t get into weight rooms and don’t have access to gyms. We’re on the fly with that stuff and trying to be creative and figure out how through group messaging and different social media ways we can all check and monitor those things."
