Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) reacts with the crowd in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, January 18, 2020.Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) reacts with the crowd in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, January 18, 2020.