Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The only way for the Illinois fan base to interact with the basketball team this season — with zero fans allowed at State Farm Center because of the pandemic — is on social media. Some Illini have a bigger online presence than others. Here's the top five.
1. Giorgi Bezhanishvili
No brainer here. Bezhanishvili is just bursting with personality, and that's on full display in his TikTok videos and on Instagram. That's where you'll find dance videos, Bezhanishvili posing on a combine and a look at his "back to nature" inspired workouts from last summer. He's got a bonus Instagram account, too, for one of his hobbies. Basically, there's no artifice to Bezhanishvili on social media. It's simply a reflection of who he is.
2. Trent Frazier
Frazier is fairly active both on Twitter and Instagram. He gets significant points for his reaction to being left off the midseason Naismith Defensive Player of the Year watch list. It was honesty tinged with being just a bit ticked off. A reaction Illinois coach Brad Underwood later echoed.
3. Ayo Dosunmu
Is Dosunmu the most active social media user on the team? During the season, his Twitter profile is mostly a series of retweets. Out of season, though, he'll get involved in some sports-related debates on the platform. What Dosunmu is, though, is nearly the most followed of the Illini with more than 20,000 Twitter followers and nearly 45,000 on Instagram.
4. Kofi Cockburn
Cockburn's Instagram following is a bit larger than Dosunmu's, and the Illinois center is a fairly frequent poster. Unsurprisingly, his most recent post is a series of photos of him dunking on basically the entire Wisconsin roster from last Saturday's eight-dunk performance. Like Dosunmu, his current tweets are mostly retweets of photos and highlights.
5. Andre Curbelo/Adam Miller
The Illinois freshman have basically been paired together since November 2019 when Curbelo signed and Miller committed. So we'll pair them together here, too. Curbelo's status as a basketball junkie is shown by his most recent retweets of UConn freshman Paige Bueckers dominant performance in the Huskies' win against No. 1 South Carolina. Miller gets a major nod here for his 124,880 followers on Instagram.
Honorable mention: Tyler Underwood might wish he didn't tweet quite as much about how Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs were going to win another Super Bowl, but the Illinois guard gets honorable mention status here because he follows the News-Gazette Snapchat account. Shoutout to him for that.
