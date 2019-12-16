Good Morning, Illini Nation: Solid start to 2019-20 for Tuscola's Quinn
Jalen Quinn is just four games deep into his sophomore season at Tuscola, but things are looking up for the Class of 2022 point guard. He's averaging 20.7 points for the unbeaten Warriors and dropped 25 in the first game of the year against Okaw Valley.
Things are looking up on the recruiting front for Quinn, too. The same day the crafty 6-foot-2 guard made the 30-minute trip to State Farm Center to watch Illinois upset No. 5 Michigan, Tuscola had Missouri assistant Chris Hollender in to watch practice. So add the Tigers into the mix along with the Illini and Purdue (where Quinn took an unofficial visit last month) for the high major teams at least keeping an eye on the Warriors' sophomore.
"It all just came out of nowhere kind of," Quinn said of the growing Division I interest in him. "I'm glad it happened and very thankful for it, but I haven't done anything yet. I'm just going to keep working to follow my dreams.
"I feel really blessed with them thinking I have enough talent to maybe come to one of their schools. Them having trust in me and really seeing something in me, I'm really blessed to have all of it in my hands."
Quinn left a happy State Farm Center last Wednesday after the Illini knocked off the Wolverines. Not a bad game to leave an impression on a prospective recruit either with a solid performance on the court in front of the best home crowd of the season.
"Watching Illinois play Maryland I kind of expected it coming into the game," Quinn said. "They play hard with a lot of energy, and I know (Illinois coach Brad Underwood) expects that of them."
Quinn will be back in action at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday against Villa Grove/Heritage. He's got high hopes for what Tuscola can accomplish this season after the Warriors won a regional title last year.
"I think we can improve on a lot of things, but we're off to a good start after a month of practice," Quinn said. "I think we're just ready to keep playing and keep improving. All of our guys are always wanting to play and get better. I like that about that group of guys."
