Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Ayo Dosunmu's draft stock isn't seeing many positive returns of late. The Illinois sophomore guard was not included as either a first or second round pick in the latest mock draft from the Athletic's Sam Vecenie, and while Dosunmu jumped a few spots on Jonathan Givony's big board for ESPN, he's still ranked No. 80 (of 100) and not a projected pick.
There's also the latest from Stadium's Jeff Goodman, who got feedback from anonymous NBA executives on all of the draft's early entrants — Dosunmu and Illini freshman center Kofi Cockburn included.
"He needs to go back," an executive said of Dosunmu. "He’s got negative momentum. And without workouts, I think he could wind up maybe going undrafted."
"He’s a monster, but he should go back to school," another executive said about Cockburn. "He may get drafted, but it’s a toss-up. He needs another year in college."
Dosunmu has the misfortune of declaring during a pandemic that robbed him of the bigger stages of the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments. The absence of a typical pre-draft process hasn't helped him either.
And while the 2020 NBA Draft is seen as one without a no brainer No. 1 pick, it's guard heavy. Dosunmu has to contend with a draft that also features the likes of LaMelo Ball, Killian Hayes, RJ Hampton, Cole Anthony, Kira Lewis, Nico Mannion, Theo Maledon, Tre Jones, Joey Ayayi, Tyrell Terry, Devon Dotson, Malachi Flynn, Markus Howard, Cassius Winston, Payton Pritchard, Grant Riller and Myles Powell in the point guard/combo guard position.
Should Dosunmu return to Illinois for his junior season, he'll have to contend with a 2021 NBA Draft that's projected as better from top to bottom. Givony has a mock for 2021, too, that doesn't currently include any of the 2020 early entrants.
The 2021 ESPN mock does have a familiar name, though, in future Illinois guard Adam Miller. The Peoria native and soon-to-be Morgan Park grad currently projects as an early second-round pick. Another familiar name to Illinois fans in the mock include Whitney Young and Duke-bound guard DJ Steward in the late first round along with several other former Illini recruiting targets.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).