Good Morning, Illini Nation: Some Braggin' Rights history
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team.
On Sundays, we’ll dip into our vast News-Gazette archives and stroll Memory Lane. Today: With the Braggin' Rights game now less than a week away, we spotlight 10 of the tighter matchups in the rivarly in the last quarter century or so given last year's Missouri win wasn't particularly close. The Illini have typically come out on top when it is.
Dec. 23, 2015 — Illinois 68, Missouri 63
Illinois pushed its lead to 20 points on a Kendrick Nunn three-pointer with 16 minutes, 19 seconds to play before Missouri pieced together its comeback. The Tigers pulled within three points twice in the final minute, but the Illini were able to close out their win at the free throw line with Nunn, Michael Finke and Malcolm Hill all connecting. Hill (above) led the way with 21 points, while Nunn added 19 and Finke 16.
Dec. 20, 2014 — Illinois 62, Missouri 59
Who doesn't remember this one? Illinois and Missouri shared the lead back and forth in the second half before Centennial grad Rayvonte Rice drilled the game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer setting off a wild celebration (above featuring Nnanna Egwu). Rice finished with a game-high 19 points, as he etched his name in Braggin' Rights lore.
Dec. 21, 2013 — Illinois 65, Missouri 64
Lots of bigs shots in the closing minute of this one, with Illinois' Jon Ekey and Missouri's Jabari Brown trading three-point blows to give their teams each a one-point lead. Tracy Abrams provided the winning points for the Illini, though, hitting both of his free throws with just 4 seconds on the clock. Abrams led Illinois with 22 points, while Rice (above) chipped in 14.
Dec. 22, 2011 — Missouri 78, Illinois 74
The run of close games this decade started with a near miss for the Illini against the ninth-ranked Tigers. Missouri led by as many as 14 in the second half before Illinois started its comeback attempt sparked by Joseph Bertrand and Meyers Leonard (above). The Illini took the lead with 2:02 to play, but the Tigers pulled it out in the end. Bertrand and Brandon Paul had 19 points apiece for Illinois, while Leonard (14) and D.J. Richardson (13) also hit double figures.
Dec. 22, 2007 — Illinois 59, Missouri 58
Shaun Pruitt (above) hit the go-ahead layup with 35 seconds to play, and then both teams came up empty to turn that into a game winner. Missouri had two turnovers in the final 10 seconds, while Chester Frazier missed a pair of free throws for the Illini. Pruitt led Illinois with 14 points, eight rebounds and three assists.
Dec. 19, 2006 — Illinois 73, Missouri 70
The second half of this one was tense for Bruce Weber (above) and Co., as the largest lead for either team was just six points. Two free throws from Jamar Smith gave Illinois a five-point lead with 16 seconds to play before Missouri's Stefhon Hannah answered immediately at the other end with a layup. The game ended on matching turnovers for both sides, as a Trent Meacham steal with 2 seconds to play sealed the Illini victory. Pruitt again led Illinois with 19 points.
Dec. 23, 2003 — Illinois 71, Missouri 70
A layup from James Augustine and two free throws from Dee Brown (above) in the final minute gave Illinois enough of a cushion where a three-pointer at the buzzer by No. 11 Missouri's Jimmy McKinney wasn't enough. Brown led the balanced Illini with 18 points, while Augustine finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Dec. 21, 2000 — Illinois 85, Missouri 81 (OT)
The Illini bounced back in overtime after their second half advantage disappeared to take down the Tigers. Brian Cook led the way with a game-high 25 points to go with 11 rebounds, Frank Williams had 18 points and five assists, Sergio McClain put up 14 points, nine rebounds and five assists and Marcus Griffin added a double-double of his own with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Dec. 22, 1998 — Missouri 67, Illinois 62
Braggin' Rights was the second of what would turn out to be 19 games against ranked opponents for Illinois in the 1998-99 season that ended in a 14-18 record. All square at 25-25 after one half, the Tigers pulled away in the final 20 minutes for the win despite four Illini finishing in double figures. Cory Bradford led the way with a game-high 17 points.
Dec. 22, 1993 — Missouri 108, Illinois 107 (3OT)
This one is easily the most memorable of any of the, to date, 38 Braggin' Rights games. Final game at The Arena. Missouri coach Norm Stewart raising hell on the court in the second overtime. And, yes, some truly woeful free throw shooting from Kiwane Garris (above). The Illini guard finished with 31 points, but he was just 12 of 22 at the line as he missed opportunities both at the end of regulation and in the second overtime to win it.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).