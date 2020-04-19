Good Morning, Illini Nation: Some highlights to tide you over
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Based on my email inbox and Twitter mentions, the Illinois fan base is getting a little anxious about Adam Miller and his officially signing on with the Illini. A few notes on that subject:
- Illinois still expects Miller to sign.
- While the regular period started this past Wednesday, it extends through Aug. 1, so there's still plenty of time remaining to sign.
- He doesn't actually have to sign a National Letter of Intent to receive a scholarship.
- To repeat, Illinois still expects him to sign.
Meanwhile, here are some highlight videos I found on Twitter from Miller's standout senior season at Morgan Park (with a couple bonus videos).
It was a senior season for Miller that led him to a second straight Gatorade Player of the Year honor in the state, a Mr. Basketball selection, and, most importantly, News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year honors. More on that later today right here at IlliniHQ.com.
Congrats to Adam Miller on winning Mr Basketball. #MorganPark 5Star Guard average 27.4 ppg... Adam had a 56pt game and 3 triple/doubles this year #Illini #MacIrvinFire pic.twitter.com/VKQRJ1LWYC— Mac Irvin Fire (@TheMacIrvinFire) April 17, 2020
Congrats to Adam Miller on winning Illinois Mr. Basketball 🏆 @AceWolf44 pic.twitter.com/jgLbNWZOaV— Overtime (@overtime) April 17, 2020
Which seven teams are hurt most from early NBA departures and which recruits will help ease the losses? @coreyevans_10 has the list, which includes Illinois and five-star commit Adam Millerhttps://t.co/Dsz9g4YdMI pic.twitter.com/73jsiarDLc— Rivals (@Rivals) April 18, 2020
"I'M THE BEST DEFENDER IN THIS GYM" 🐺@acewolf44— SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) March 31, 2020
Gotta be a two way player. New Practice episode with our boy Adam Miller out now: https://t.co/mkmlJhaGEC pic.twitter.com/dAurcSN1Cq
Adam Miller picked up his second consecutive Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year! @AceWolf44 joins fellow repeat winners @jalenbrunson1 @JabariParker @JonScheyer! pic.twitter.com/nbDw2ctpTH— Scott/Ballislife (@BallisLifeCHI) March 27, 2020
December 13, 2019
Bucket getter pic.twitter.com/6IdFcIoON2— Adam AceWolf Miller (@AceWolf44) March 24, 2020
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).