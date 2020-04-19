College/Prep Sports Reporter

Episode 95: Of Moussa Cisse, Adam Miller and Malcolm Hill

Based on my email inbox and Twitter mentions, the Illinois fan base is getting a little anxious about Adam Miller and his officially signing on with the Illini. A few notes on that subject:

  • Illinois still expects Miller to sign.
  • While the regular period started this past Wednesday, it extends through Aug. 1, so there's still plenty of time remaining to sign.
  • He doesn't actually have to sign a National Letter of Intent to receive a scholarship.
  • To repeat, Illinois still expects him to sign.

Meanwhile, here are some highlight videos I found on Twitter from Miller's standout senior season at Morgan Park (with a couple bonus videos).

It was a senior season for Miller that led him to a second straight Gatorade Player of the Year honor in the state, a Mr. Basketball selection, and, most importantly, News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year honors. More on that later today right here at IlliniHQ.com.

