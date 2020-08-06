Good Morning, Illini Nation: Some serious national attention
I'm a regular listener to the "Eye on College Basketball" podcast featuring the CBS Sports duo of Matt Norlander and Gary Parrish. One of the best college hoops pods out there, in my opinion. (Also, shameless self promotion, give "Inside Illini Basketball" a listen).
Anyway, the most recent episode dropped Monday. It's as Big Ten heavy of an episode as I can remember, with segments on Luka Garza's return to Iowa and Xavier Tillman's decision not to head back to Michigan State. Oh, and a full 15 minutes — essentially a quarter of the podcast — on Illinois getting Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn back for another season.
It's worth a listen if you're an Illini fan (and available wherever you get your podcasts). Here's a highlight:
Parrish: "You could take the top two players off anybody's roster. Is anybody better than what Illinois has in Dosunmu and Cockburn? Off the top of my head, I'd say no. I think they've got the best one."
Norlander: "If you told me (Collin) Gillespie and (Jeremiah) Robinson-Earl at Villanova turned into that, I'd believe you. Gonzaga I don't think has a 1-2 that's better. You've got a solid chance at that. Yeah, I think so."
