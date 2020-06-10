Good Morning, Illini Nation: Some thoughts on updated 2022 rankings
The latest round of updates from the recruiting sites might be the last we have for a while. No spring or summer recruiting means no games to watch. No opportunities to see the top players in the country play against ... the other top players in the country.
That said, here's a few takeaways from the newest Rivals150 in the Class of 2022:
— We'll start with what you care about the most with the ranked Illinois targets. There's six of them not counting Charlotte, N.C., product Jalen Hood-Schifino, who already committed to Pittsburgh. Tinley Park's AJ Casey is still the highest-ranked at No. 21. The other five are No. 40 Tre White (Ribet Academy; Los Angeles), No. 49 Prince Aligbe (Minnehaha Academy; Minneapolis), No. 64 Rodney Rice (Bullis School; Potomac, Md.), No. 125 Jaquan Harris (St. Thomas Aquinas; Edison, N.J.) and No. 146 Jaden Schutt (Yorkville Christian).
Illinois has offered just 11 Class of 2022 recruits so far. That's in contrast to 40-plus in the Class of 2021 and even higher numbers in 2018, 2019 and 2020. So the Illini are really only just getting started in 2022 recruiting from a numbers standpoint.
— Casey and Schutt are the only two players from the state of Illinois in the new Rivals150, which doesn't include five-star Chicago native since he now lives in California and plays at Sierra Canyon in Chatsworth, Calif.
It's Schutt's debut in the rankings. The 6-foot-5 guard had a monster sophomore season (23 points, nine rebounds, 2.6 assists, two blocks and two steals per game while shooting 45 percent from three-point range), and he holds other offers from Creighton, Drake, Illinois-Chicago and Southern Illinois.
— No change at the top for the extended Rivals150 with Ypsilanti, Mich., native Emoni Bates at No. 1. He's been favorably compared to Kevin Durant and is perhaps the most hyped high school recruit since LeBron James.
— Just two other players in the Rivals150 have committed along with Hood-Schifino. Oak Hill Academy (Va.) point guard Dior Johnson gave a verbal to Syracuse, and Ohio State landed in-state guard Bowen Hardman out of Cincinnati.
— My "this makes me feel old" moment came when I saw Larry Hughes Jr. ranked No. 139. The 6-4 guard and son of the 13-year NBA pro of the same name plays for his dad's alma mater, Christian Brothers College, in St. Louis.
— Another name that popped was four-star wing Kamari Lands. The No. 57 recruit in the class is cousins with former Illinois guard Jalen Coleman-Lands and also plays at La Lumiere (Ind.).
