Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Trying to project the bracket for the 2022 NCAA tournament in April makes about as much sense as trying to suss out who might be ranked in the preseason AP Top 25 poll. As in ... best of luck on your impossible journey.
Yet, just like I at least attempted a top 10 earlier this month (and don't even want to look at it given how wrong I'm sure I would find myself just weeks later), ESPN's Joe Lunardi dropped his first bracketology update of the 2021-22 season this past week.
The ever-changing nature of basically every college basketball roster means Lunardi's opening projection will be a very rough first draft. But let's take a look:
— Illinois is in as a No. 8 seed and, because the selection committee is all about storylines, Lunardi comes through with a first-round matchup against Oklahoma State. Too bad it's a year late from what everyone wanted this past March in the Sweet 16.
— The projection as a No. 8 seed is fair given the current state of the Illinois roster. Maybe even kind. The Illini's prospects would become significantly better should Kofi Cockburn opt to return for a third season. Like top four seed better.
— Should the Illini make it past the Cowboys they would likely face No. 1 seed UCLA in the second round. Fun fact, Gene Bartow bailing on Illinois after two seasons to be John Wooden's replacement in Westwood — a job he'd hold just two seasons before launching the entire athletic department at UAB — ushered in the Lou Henson era in Champaign. (Illini fans thank you, Gene).
— Seven other Big Ten teams are in Lunardi's projection, with Michigan the assumed conference champion (again) and Northwestern actually making the tournament field. Not much turnover in Evanston ahead of the 2021-22 season save for Miller Kopp transferring to Indiana. We'll see what Chris Collins can do with a familiar, experienced roster.
