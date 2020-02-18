Good Morning, Illini Nation: Special gameday broadcast
Illinois fans that don't make it out to Bryce Jordan Center on the Penn State campus for Tuesday's game against No. 9 Penn State will be treated to a unique TV viewing experience. The Illini-Nittany Lions game will be an all-access telecast.
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood and Penn State coach Pat Chambers will wear a live microphone for the entire game, giving viewers the opportunity to hear directly from the sidelines and locker rooms from the opening tip. The commercial-free presentation will provide a true behind-the-scenes point of view.
"I’ve not figured out if this is a good thing or not yet," Underwood said Monday morning. "I think it’s great for the fans. I think they get a little insight into what we go through. I’m probably glad there’s a five-second delay in some areas. It will be a different experience. You’ll find out how much we do on the sidelines in terms of the emotions of the games and the calls and so on and so forth.
"Steve Scheer with FOX has been a dear friend for a long time. He asked me back in the summer about this opportunity. Of course it takes two. Pat had to go along with it. I think it’s an opportunity that’s exciting. It’s a little unique. It’s different. I’m excited to be a part of it."
