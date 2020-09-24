Good Morning, Illini Nation: Special opportunity
Nothing about this spring and summer has been normal when it comes to basketball recruiting and evaluation. Some basketball players have found their way to the court, but those opportunities have been highly regional. An extended dead period has meant all in-person recruiting (your campus visits of all kinds plus home visits) have remained verboten.
Some of the best players in the country will get a special opportunity Oct. 24-25 with a McDonald's All-American Game evaluation event in Mansfield, Texas. It's invite only. Per New York Times/Forbes Sports basketball writer Adam Zagoria, the top 100 players in the 2021 class and top 50 from the 2022 class (all based on the ESPN recruiting rankings) will be invited. Boys and girls.
“Due to the pandemic there have been a ton of events cancelled and now that the high school season has been pushed backed on their start dates we have decided to give the 2021 class an opportunity to get out in front of our committee live," event coordinator Terri Lynn Wootten told Zagoria. "This is not a mandatory event to be nominated or considered for selection. Just an opportunity to showcase themselves and compete for selection and/or the Player of the Year. In the past we have had numerous events and opportunities to see these kids and unfortunately this year we did not. We want to give them a fair evaluation."
A perusal of ESPN's recruiting rankings means these still uncommitted/haven't officially cut Illinois out Illini targets should be receiving an invite (or already did) plus already committed Luke Goode:
Class of 2021
Jaden Hardy, Coronado (Nev.)
Moussa Diabate, IMG Academy (Fla.)
Frank Kepnang, Westtown School (Pa.)
Bryce Hopkins, Fenwick
DaRon Holmes, Montverde Academy (Fla.)
Mac Etienne, Brewster Academy (N.H.)
TyTy Washington, Compass Prep (Ariz.)
Jordan Nesbitt, St. Louis Christian Academy (Mo.)
Class of 2022
Zion Cruz, Oak Hill Academy (Va.)
AJ Casey, Whitney Young
Jalen Hood-Schifino, Montverde Academy (Fla.)
Gradey Dick, Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.)
Tre White, Ribet Academy (Calif.)
Ramel Lloyd Jr., Calabasas (Calif.)
