Good Morning, Illini Nation: Special shoutout
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Tyler Underwood.
Austin Hutcherson.
Jacob Grandison.
Samson Oladimeji.
Zach Griffith.
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu had some people in particular he felt worthy of a shoutout following Saturday's victory against Memphis.
"I also want to give kudos to not only to the guys that played, but the ‘Fun Bunch’ as well," Dosunmu said. "The guys that don't play. They don’t get any recognition, but at the end of the day those are the guys that are pushing us each and every day in the gym making it tough for us and pushing us defensively to make us lock in. Those guys are a huge part of our success, and it would be selfish of me not to give them credit."
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).