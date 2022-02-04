Good Morning, Illini Nation: Spotlight on Kofi Cockburn
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Suffice it to say Illinois center Kofi Cockburn made everyone take notice with his performance in Wednesday's win against Wisconsin. Scoring 37 points on 16 of 19 shooting and pulling down 12 rebounds in a top 25 matchup will do that. Let's just say Cockburn drew plenty of national attention:
DO NOT take Kofi Cockburn for granted.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 3, 2022
He's not Shaquille O'Neal, but he's playing like the Shaquille O'Neal of college basketball.
37 and 12 tonight against Wisconsin.
On 16 shots. https://t.co/VMywxZBoZx
Hold the award presentation please: @IlliniMBB Kofi Cockburn is in the elite group for national player of the year. He just dropped 37 and 12 on @BadgerMBB to put the Illini in first place in the @B1GMBBall.— Andy Katz (@TheAndyKatz) February 3, 2022
It is easy to select the PTPER (prime time player) of the night as @CoachUnderwood ‘s @IlliniMBB get a major W over @BadgerMBB . Reason for W was the domination on the interior by @kxng_alpha KOFI COCKBURN. He had 37 points -12 reb in leading Illini to 1st in @B1GMBBall— Dick Vitale (@DickieV) February 3, 2022
If the universe could find a way to make sure we get Kofi Cockburn vs. Oscar Tshiebwe in the NCAA Tournament, I’d really appreciate it.— Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) February 3, 2022
Kofi Cockburn: 37 points, 12 rebounds. Missed three shots all game. Truly dominant performance.— Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) February 3, 2022
