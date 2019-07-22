Good Morning, Illini Nation: Star-watching tips for this week's Academy
The NCAA College Basketball Academy in Champaign has 39 players from the state of Illinois set to attend, including Champaign Central’s Pryce Punkay in the first session and Mahomet-Seymour’s Grant Coleman in the second. The top prospects in the state might not be scheduled to participate, but these six are potential breakout candidates:
Kyndall Davis, 6-6, F
Expect Davis’ role to grow for Bogan — last year’s Class 3A state runner-up — as a senior now that Rashaun Agee has graduated. His first five Division I offers came in the last four months.
Ramean Hinton, 6-4, G
Hinton played a key role in Curie’s Class 4A state runner-up finish last season, averaging 11.4 points and six rebounds, and the 2020 guards holds a half dozen Division I offers.
Connor Kochera, 6-4, F
After putting up 15 points, five rebounds and three assists per game for St. Viator as a junior last season, Kochera has been offered by 15 different Division I programs since late April.
Martice Mitchell, 6-10, C
Class of 2020 big man, who played at Bloom last season, showed out this month at the adidas Summer Championships, averaging 10.2 points and five rebounds. Rutgers has offered along with a slew of mid-majors.
Jeremiah Oden, 6-8, F
The former St. Rita standout averaged 15 points and six rebounds last season as a senior, reclassified to the 2020 class and will spend a prep year at Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.).
John Poulakidas, 6-5, G
No player in the state benefitted from the new June evaluation periods more than Poulakidas. The 2021 Neuqua Valley guard received nine offers last month, including TCU and Butler.
