Illinois practiced at the newly remodeled (and expanded) Ubben Basketball Complex for the first time Wednesday morning. The Illini aren't totally moved in yet. Running into assistant coaches Geoff Alexander and Chester Frazier on their way back to their temporary offices at Memorial Stadium proved that.
But the team still got a first look Wednesday plus a first run on the court.
“It’s pretty nice.” - @colehawk23— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) September 7, 2022
It sure is.#Illini | #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/AA0AvN0Q17
Made a deposit #Illini | #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/pK4LKMnb6H— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) September 8, 2022
I spoke to Alexander briefly in passing, and let's just say the coaching staff is as excited about the new Ubben as the players.
And, of course, with some practice footage tweeted out, time to pull out the highlights. Even if it was just 33 seconds of video:
- Skyy Clark has slick handles (0:13)
- Don't forget his ability to finish in traffic (0:17)
- Stepback fadeaway three-pointer from Luke Goode is smooth (0:24)
