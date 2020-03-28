Good Morning, Illini Nation: Stay positive
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Giorgi Bezhanishvili is one of the few Illinois basketball players still in Champaign. Staying in town was safer for the sophomore forward than returning to Austria to be with his mom and brother. Bezhanishvili checked in with a Twitter video on Friday.
The full transcript is below.
Giorgi Bezhanishvili of @IlliniMBB is checking in on this Friday afternoon!Giorgi's staying inside and keeping a positive attitude #theilliniway. What are you all doing today? pic.twitter.com/FE0Uq6kg0h— Illini Way SADev (@TheIlliniWay) March 27, 2020
"Hey guys, this is Giorgi from Illinois basketball. I just wanted to check in with you guys. Check in with how ya'll doing. It's been a little crazy with coronarvirus and all this. I've just been working out at the house. Just control what I can control. Work out. Eat good.
"Whatever is stay positive because what we can at this point is stay positive and not be negative about things or fearful because that will not change anything for us or anybody else. Just having faith and being positive and trying to entertain yourself with different things. Different social media platforms. Watch different movies.
"To be really honest, just sit down and relax a little bit and not run nowhere. I just want to say that — sit down, relax, think about yourself, thing about your family, think about stuff. But just relax. That's all you can do at this point and go day by day. Ya'll be safe and stay healthy."
