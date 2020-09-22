Good Morning, Illini Nation: Sticking it out
Brad Underwood still had work to do on Illinois' 2017 recruiting class. Trent Frazier and Da'Monte Williams — both John Groce recruits — stuck with the Illini. Departures from guys like D.J. Williams and Jalen Coleman-Lands opened up two scholarships, and Underwood eventually added Mark Smith (a recruitment Groce and holdover assistant coach Jamall Walker started), Greg Eboigbodin and Matic Vesel.
Three years later only Frazier and Williams remain. Smith transferred to Missouri after an inconsistent freshman season, Eboigbodin left for Northeastern and Vesel returned to Slovenia.
Frazier and Williams experienced plenty in their first three seasons at Illinois. Plenty more roster turnover. A program-record number of losses in 2018-19. A revitalization of the program in 2019-20.
Now, they're seniors. The pandemic has altered their final year at Illinois, but all signs point to a 2020-21 season happening. They'll go through it together like they have the last three years.
"There's no, by far, I am closer to than Monte," Frazier said. "We've been roommates from three years now. He's a brother to me. I respect him more just because he stayed here with me and never ran away from it. Monte's a pitbull. He's been working his behind off this offseason, and he's going to have a big, big year.
"Our relationship right now, this is brotherly love right here. We're always going to be family forever, and we're always going to have each other's back. He's ride or die for me."
