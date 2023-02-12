Good Morning, Illini Nation: Stifling the Scarlet Knights
Welcome to "Good Morning, Illini Nation," your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey.
Rutgers forced Illinois into 17 turnovers Saturday at State Farm Center. The result? Just 16 points off those turnovers and only two in transition. The Illini snuffed out the other fast break opportunities in their 69-60 win, and seven blocks as a team certainly helped.
"Obviously, they're the fourth best shot blocking team in the country," Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said. "They're No. 1 in our league. They bothered us at the rim. You almost have to go through them. You've got to try to dunk the ball. Even if you get a charge on something like that, you've got to finish with tremendous toughness around that basket, to their credit.
"(Matthew Mayer) will block shots. Coleman Hawkins is long. (Dain Dainja) has long arms and reminds me of (former Rutgers center) Myles Johnson. He can really block shots. Terrence Shannon got three (Saturday), too. He's athletic as can be. We've got to finish better around the rim and finish through some contact, and we didn't."
