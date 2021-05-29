Good Morning, Illini Nation: Storr's recruitment blowing up
A decommitment doesn't often turn back into a commitment. It's not a hard and fast rule, of course, and sometimes a second thought or two does lead a recruit back to their initial decision.
So Illinois isn't out of the AJ Storr sweepstakes. The changes to the coaching staff didn't necessarily help the Illini, but Chester Frazier, Geoff Alexander and (insert new assistant X here) along with Brad Underwood could still get Storr to pick the Illini.
The thing is, Storr is going to have many, many more options this time around. Illinois was one of three high major offers for the Rockford native turned Kankakee standout turned breakout Compass Prep (Ariz.) guard now headed to IMG Academy (Fla.) for the 2021-22 season the first time around.
Suffice it to say, there's a bit more competition now. Oklahoma and new coach Porter Moser offered Storr the same day he decommitted from Illinois. In the two weeks that have followed? Add LSU, Creighton, DePaul, South Carolina, Iowa and Arizona State to the mix.
The path back to Champaign suddenly has a multitude of roadblocks.
