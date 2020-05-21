Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois didn't play in an exempt event in the 2019-20 season after a Maui Invitational appearance the season before. The Illini are scheduled to play in the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Fla., this coming November. And then in 2021? According to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, Illinois will play in the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, Mo., along with Arkansas, Cincinnati and ... Bruce Weber's Kansas State.
The storylines abound. In more than a year, of course. A look at a few of them:
— Should Illinois wind up playing Kansas State (it's not guaranteed), it would be Weber's first game against the Illini since he was fired following the 2011-12 season. Fun fact, only two games have been played between Illinois and one of its former coaches, and they happened two days apart in Tulsa, Okla.
Lon Kruger coached his final game for UNLV on March 18, 2011, in a 73-62 loss to Illinois in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Bill Self's Kansas Jayhawks then beat the Illini 73-59 in the second round.
— Can't forget that Brad Underwood was on the staff at Kansas State under Bob Huggins and Frank Martin from 2006-12, but he also played for the Wildcats in the mid-80s.
— Speaking of Huggins, Underwood is close friends with the now West Virginia coach. Considering how Huggins' time at Cincinnati ended (resign or be reassigned away from basketball), maybe the Illini coach wouldn't mind squaring off against the Bearcats. Of course, Huggins wasn't infallible in his time at Cincinnati. Highly successful, of course, but he also pled no contest on a DUI.
— Unless they wind up being one-and-done (which isn't expected), Arkansas could still have three players on its 2021-22 roster Underwood pursued in the 2020 class. Moses Moody was an early Illini target in the 2020 class, and Illinois was also after both KK Robinson and Jaylin Williams fairly heavily in moments throughout their recruitment. All three Arkansas natives wound up picking Eric Musselman's Razorbacks.
— Both Musselman and Illinois assistant coach Orlando Antigua both coached the Dominican Republic national team. Antigua led the team in the 2014 FIBA World Cup, while Musselman was in charge in the run up to the 2012 London Olympics, which the Dominican team came up one position shy of qualifying.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).