Good Morning, Illini Nation: Strong UI presence among top 100 players
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The run-up to every college basketball season includes a multitude of lists. Multiple takes on a preseason top 25. Breakdowns of the best transfers, the best incoming freshmen. And the occasional ranking of the top players in the game.
The annual Top 100 player ranking from Making the Madness' Jonathon Warinner dropped at the end of last week. Illinois was one of a dozen programs — Gonzaga, UCLA, Duke, Michigan, Villanova, Kansas, Texas, Kentucky, Alabama, Baylor and Oregon the others — with multiple players ranked.
This offseason has been an eventful one for College Basketball but it is time to turn the page to the 2021-22 season. That means it is time for the 4th annual Top 100 players in College Basketball rankings. https://t.co/rsI48h7yIc pic.twitter.com/sgkT3Ps0rZ— Jonathon Warriner (@Bracketologist3) August 6, 2021
A few takeaways:
— That Kofi Cockburn was ranked as the fifth-best player in college basketball wasn't exactly a surprise. Take out the two freshmen ahead of him in Duke's Paolo Banchero and Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren, and only Gonzaga's Drew Timme and UCLA's Johnny Juzang ranked higher. There's a case to be made for all three upperclassmen at the top.
— Andre Curbelo ranked at No. 100 was surprising. The expectation in Champaign (and in a lot of college basketball corners across the country) is for a breakout sophomore season for the Illinois guard. The most common line of thinking is how he performed in the three games Ayo Dosunmu missed as the baseline for Curbelo in 2021-22. That would be pretty good.
— Trent Frazier at No. 59 is fine. If he is able to meld freshman year Trent from a scoring perspective and junior/senior year Trent from a defensive standpoint, Illinois could have a serious backcourt weapon.
— Fourteen freshman made the top 100, with the list published before Jalen Duren reclassified to commit to Memphis to play this coming season. Emoni Bates is projected to do the same. Ranking freshmen is tricky. They might all wind up among college basketball's best players. Or they might not. There's really nothing to go off and why I have typically shied away from including freshmen on my preseason All-American ballot for the Associated Press. It's not a hard and fast rule, but you just really can't know with any certainty how a top recruit will fare in college.
— Four other Big Ten players joined Cockburn in the top 10 in Michigan's Hunter Dickinson (sixth), Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis (seventh), Purdue's Jaden Ivey (ninth) and Ohio State's E.J. Liddell (10th). Not totally unreasonable, but probably best case scenario for the conference.
— If I had to pick one player that was ranked too low it would be Texas Tech's Kevin Obanor at No. 90. If I had to pick two, I'd add in Michigan's DeVante' Jones at No. 86. Obanor should give the Red Raiders got the 1-2 with Terrence Shannon Jr., and Jones could have an even greater impact on the Wolverines than Mike Smith did last year.
— If I had to pick one player ranked too high that wasn't a freshman, it would probably be Kansas big man David McCormack at No. 19. At this point, McCormack probably is who he's going to be as a basketball player, and a guy averaging 13.4 points and 6.1 rebounds without the benefit of being an elite defender doesn't exactly scream "top 20 player."
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).