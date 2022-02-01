Good Morning, Illini Nation: Studying this week's AP Top 25
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
As we do each week, a detailed look at this week's Associated Press Top 25 poll:
— Illinois made the biggest move up the poll this week, going from No. 24 to No. 18. Conversely, LSU had the biggest slide down the poll from its spot at No. 19 a week ago to barely hanging on this week at No. 25.
— Illinois was ranked as high as No. 11 by the Lincoln Journal Star's Chris Basnett. The Illini were also left off the ballots of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's Bob Holt and the Dayton Daily News' David Jablonski. At least they were consistent. Neither voted for Illinois last week and apparently didn't consider a top 10 upset of Michigan State as reason to change their mind.
— As usual this season because this is a tough Illinois team to read (never at full strength, solid predictive metrics, only a 2-3 record against Quad I teams), the Illini appeared on this week's ballots in 13 different places. They got at least one vote at Nos. 11 and 13-24.
— My ballot this week had five "extreme picks" near the bottom. That's pretty standard. There was only one week this season were I got into the top three most extreme (but still coming close to the Kansas City Star's Jesse Newell). Anyway, my extreme picks were Marquette at No. 17, Villanova at No. 18, Ohio State at No. 21, Boise State at No. 22 and USC at No. 24.
— I also now have two teams from outside the Power 6 (plus the AAC) on my ballot. Boise State has won 14 straight games, just notched a Quad I road win at Fresno State and has a perfect 4-0 record in its Quad I opportunities. Murray State, meanwhile, has won 10 games in a row and has a 2-1 record in Quad I chances.
