Good Morning, Illini Nation: Summer League opportunities
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The Chicago Bulls released their Summer League roster Wednesday morning. Former Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu is on it (of course) and will be wearing No. 12 for the Bulls in his professional debut in Las Vegas later this week. Dosunmu tweeted that his number for the regular season was "TBD."
Javonte Green wore No. 11 for Chicago last season, and the Bulls reportedly extended a qualifying offer to the restricted free agent to bring the former Radford guard back. Dosunmu might be stuck with No. 12, which old enough Chicago fans will remember Michael Jordan wore one time on Feb. 14, 1990, against the Orlando Magic — with no name on the back — because his No. 23 jersey went missing at the arena in Orlando.
Dosunmu will be joined on Chicago's Summer League roster by some familiar names. Patrick Williams — last year's lottery pick — is slated to play. Former Kansas guard Devon Dotson is on the roster, and so is one-time Illinois recruiting target Simi Shittu, who played at Vanderbilt. The player to watch other than Dosunmu might be Marko Simonvic, who the Bulls drafted in the second round last year and stashed overseas and could be a new frontcourt piece this coming season.
Two other former Illini are also participating in Summer League in Las Vegas, with Giorgi Bezhanishvili joining up with the Denver Nuggets and Malcolm Hill with the New Orleans Pelicans on Summer League only deals. Bezhanishvili will get a chance to team up with Bol Bol, Markus Howard and Bones Hyland, while Hill will play with 2021 draft picks Herbert Jones and Trey Murphy III.
Dosunmu could make his Summer League debut on Monday and potentially square off against Hill when Chicago plays New Orleans at 2 p.m. Bezhanishvili could be in action a day earlier with Denver's 9 p.m. tip against the Miami Heat on Sunday. The full Summer League schedule, with TV broadcast, information can be found here.
