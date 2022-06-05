Good Morning, Illini Nation: Tafara Gapare down to seven options
Illinois offered Tafara Gapare about two weeks ago. The 6-foot-10, 185-pound forward narrowed his next basketball home to seven choices Friday — five college basketball programs, the NBL and Overtime Elite — and will announce his decision Monday. The Illini are still involved, but both current 247Sports Crystal Ball picks have Gapare landing at DePaul.
2023 four-star Tafara Gapare tells @On3Recruits he’s down to seven options, including the NBL and the Overtime Elite League.— Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) June 4, 2022
The 6-foot-10 forward will announce his ultimate decision this Monday, June 5th at 6 PM ET.
Story: https://t.co/3U2YnML22u pic.twitter.com/L5fQfxIE7c
Gapare has only been in the U.S. since January. The Wellington, New Zealand, native, who currently plays at South Kent School (Conn.) is currently ranked the No. 46 prospect by 247Sports in the Class of 2023. That was a huge jump in the latest rankings update from his previously unranked status, and Gapare could potentially still reclassify to the Class of 2022.
Until that happens (if it does), Gapare is playing for Team Melo on the Nike EYBL circuit. He averaged 8.7 points, seven rebounds and 2.2 blocks and shot 37 percent from the field at the most recent EYBL session in Louisville, Ky., at the end of May.
