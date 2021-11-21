Good Morning, Illini Nation: Take that for data
📍 Kansas City, Mo. #Illini | #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/NTkLrenhKt— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) November 21, 2021
Let's start with this preface ... two weeks into the season and just a few games played is obviously not much of a sample size. The advanced metrics compiled by Ken Pomeroy and Bart Torvik still have some preseason "bias" to them based off previous results. At least in terms of things like offensive and defensive efficiency.
But that doesn't mean the data is useless. Far from it. Here's some notable numbers for Illinois ... through three games:
— The one thing the Illini have done well in all three games is rebound. That's particularly true on the offensive glass where Illinois has an offensive rebounding percentage of 48.4 percent. It's a simple metric. The Illini are rebounding nearly half of their misses. Only Texas Tech has done better, with the Red Raiders rebounding exactly half of their misses.
— Illinois ranks No. 1 in KenPom ($) in adjusted defensive efficiency. It's a combination of factors that have the Illini in the top spot. Part of it, of course, is building off a top 10 defense from a year ago, but Illinois also ranks 10th nationally in two-point field goal defense (teams are shooting 38.3 percent inside the arc). The Illini are also in the top 25 in opponents' effective field goal percentage, turnover percentage and offensive rebounding percentage.
— Not all of the numbers are good for Illinois through three games. The Illini rank 342nd nationally (out of 358 teams) in turnover percentage. As in they're turning the ball over on 26.3 percent of their possessions, which is greatly impacted by 26 turnovers in the loss at Marquette. That includes ranking 346th in non-steal turnover percentage at 15 percent. That's basically just how often they throw the ball away plus offensive fouls.
— The Torvik numbers aren't far off compared to KenPom. Illinois ranks No. 3 in adjusted defensive efficiency and are sixth in BARTHAG, which is the chance of beating an average Division I team, at .9313. Obviously, the closer you are to 1.000 in that metric, the better. Gonzaga is first nationally in BARTHAG at .9695.
