The first round of recruiting rankings from 247Sports on the Class of 2023 dropped Wednesday. It was limited to just a top 50 with one season of high school basketball plus brief summer evaluation opportunities limiting the true scope of the ranking process.
Still, they're out, and I had a few thoughts:
— Illinois has already offered nine of the top 50 players in the 2023 class, getting out ahead on the recruitment of nearly 20 percent of the nation's top sophomores (for now). That includes offers to three top 10, five-star recruits:
- No. 4 Omaha Biliew; 6-8, 200; PF; Waukee Senior (Iowa)
- No. 7 Simeon Wilcher; 6-4, 165; PG; Roselle Catholic (N.J.)
- No. 8 Matt Bewley; 6-8, 180; PF; West Oaks Academy (Fla.)
— Three players from the state of Illinois made it into the top 50. They're led by Joliet West point guard Jeremy Fears, who put up 6.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, five assists and two steals per game for the 29-4 Tigers, who would have challenged for a Class 4A state title.
That Fears checks in as a four-star recruit ranked No. 21 nationally isn't a surprise. He's created quite a bit of buzz in limited viewings this summer. That Bolingbrook forward Donaven Younger ranks higher than Kenwood forward J.J. Taylor, though, is a bit of a surprise. Younger is also considered a four-star recruit at No. 31 in the class, while Taylor is a three-star recruit at No. 39. Not enough love for the former Morgan Park standoud, who checks in at No. 20 in the ESPN25 for the 2023 class.
— It will be interesting to see how the recruitment of twins Matt and Ryan Bewley goes. The latter joins his brother in the rankings as a four-star recruit at No. 28 in the class. Several questions probably won't be answered for a couple years, including if they'll want to be recruited together. They're certainly talented enough to take both, and Illinois has offered both.
— Gus Yalden is an intriguing Illini target, too. He's bounced around during the last couple years reportedly because of family moves for his parents' work, but he perhaps settled in at IMG Academy (Fla.). It will be interesting to see how the four-star center and No. 15 prospect in the 2023 class fares on a stacked roster after playing sparingly as a freshman in 2019-20 at Mater Dei (Calif.).
— Beyond the Illinois targets, two names obviously stick out from the initial 247Sports rankings. Those would be No. 1 recruit DaJuan Wagner Jr., who is a third generation Camden (N.J.) star, and No. 30 Bronny James, whose dad you might have heard of before. Fun fact, DaJuan Wagner played parts of two seasons with LeBron James in Cleveland in the early 2000s.
