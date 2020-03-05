Good Morning, Illini Nation: Taking a look at the NET
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois still has plenty to play for this week with the Big Ten title on the line. But today's game at Ohio State and Sunday's regular season finale also provide the Illini with a shot at two more wins in the top 35 of the NET. The NET being, of course, one of the primary metrics the NCAA tournament selection committee will use to fill out the field.
So let's take a look at where things stand with the NET nationwide through Tuesday's games:
— Illinois ranks 36th with seven wins against the top 35. Five of those wins have come on the road, giving the Illini more road wins against the top 35 than any other team. A win at Ohio State today would be six.
— Illinois is 5-7 in Quadrant I games, with a 4-1 mark in Quadrant II opportunities. This week's games present an opportunity for one more of each with the road game at Ohio State following under Quadrant I and the home game against Iowa under Quadrant II.
— The Illini also have more Quadrant IV games (nine) than any other top 35 team save for Gonzaga with 10.
— Kansas and Baylor lead the nation with 11 Quadrant I wins apiece. Seton Hall is right behind the Big 12 leaders with 10 Quadrant I victories while sitting atop the Big East.
— DePaul is 3-14 in the Big East, but the Blue Demons have five Quadrant I wins thanks to their strong nonconference performance. That gives Dave Leitao's bunch more Quadrant I wins than Duke (four).
— The fewest Quadrant I wins among the teams ranked ahead of Illinois in the NET is Houston's two.
— The worst record in Quadrant I games among the top 35 teams in the NET belongs to Texas Tech. Last year's national runners-up are 3-9 in Quadrant I opportunities.
— Non-Division I games don't count in the NET rankings, so the Illini's blowout of Division II Lindendwood (so some pretty great stats) doesn't really mean anything other than it helped them get to 20 wins so far. Oral Roberts, Eastern Michigan, Abilene Christian, Nicholls State, Sam Houston State, UMBC, UT-Rio Grande Valley, McNeese State, Grambling State, Alcorn State and New Orleans all played four non-Division I games this season.
