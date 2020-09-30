Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
There are preseason expectations, and then there are PRESEASON EXPECTATIONS. The first iteration of Andy Katz's NCAA tournament bracket projection released Tuesday would fall under the latter when it comes to Illinois.
Katz, long a proponent of what Brad Underwood is doing in Champaign, has the Illini as a No. 1 overall seed along with Gonzaga, Baylor and Villanova. Those three have been the general consensus as the top three teams in the country heading into the 2020-21 season. Katz is kind of on an island with his projection Illinois would be the fourth of that group.
Katz also had Underwood on his March Madness 365 podcast on Tuesday in conjunction with his bracket. Underwood's response to getting that No. 1 seed and what it would take to get there?
"We all have to handle COVID in the best possible way," the Illini coach said. "I tell our team every day, Andy, that the team that wins the Big Ten is going to be the team that handles COVID and has the least issues. Obviously, that's very unpredictable.
"Now, if everything was in a perfect world, we've got to do a couple things better. We were 35th in the country overall defensively. You don't make it to a Final Four if you're outside the top 15. We've got to be more consistent on that end. We were not a real good shooting team last year — especially from the three. I think that will become a strength of ours. I think it will be something that will be much better."
Be sure to check out the full podcast for more. (Underwood starts at the 34:36 mark).
But back to that bracket projection. As a No. 1 overall seed, Katz has Illinois facing the First Four winner of Prairie View A&M and St. Francis (Pa.). I'll give the Red Flash (that's St. Francis) the edge simply for the fact their rotation last season, unlike A&M's, wasn't quite as senior-laden.
Barring Illinois pulling a Virginia, that would set the Illini up for a second round game against the winner of the 8/9 Providence-Northern Iowa game. Despite my appreciation for UNI's A.J. Green and my well-placed fear of the Providence mascot, I think the Friars win. No Ali Farokhmanesh moment projected here.
Illinois would probably have the edge on Providence in the second round, but once this thing hits Sweet 16 territory all bets are off. The path to the Final Four would have to run though some combination of (likely) UCLA, Texas Tech, Tennessee, Richmond (the upset special), Ohio State and Virginia.
Outsized expectations for an Illinois team that hasn't actually played in the NCAA tournament since the 2012-13 season? Sure. But it's fun to think about at least.
