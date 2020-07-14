Good Morning, Illini Nation: TBT bubble > NBA bubble
The Basketball Tournament concludes today with a championship game between Golden Eagles (a Marquette alumni team) and Sideline Cancer (the No. 22 overall seed out of 24 teams). The tournament has existed solely in a bubble in Columbus, Ohio. A successful bubble when it comes to limiting the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here's the testing data breakdown:
- At home (34 positive tests out of 450 total ... 7.5 percent)
- Isolation: Day 1 (6/391 ... 1.5 percent)
- Quarantine: Day 3 (2/374 ... 0.5 percent)
- Quarantine: Day 4 (1/352 ... 0.3 percent)
- Quarantine: Day 5 (0/329 ... 0 percent)
- Quarantine: Day 7 (0/125 ... 0 percent)
"I feel like there's a lot of trust around here. You know you're going to be taken care of." — House of 'Paign's Michael Finke.
"We're following so many precautions, but I'm glad we're doing that. Right now, safety and health is the most important thing." — Big X's Javon Bess
"They've put the health and safety of the players and staff first and the games and basketball second." — Golden Eagles' Travis Diener
The bubble can work, and that's been proven in The Basketball Tournament. The NBA? That bubble in Orlando is off to a rougher start, with both Houston's Bruno Caboclo and Sacramento's Rishaun Holmes having already "inadvertently" broken the bubble.
Score one for TBT. Or two depending on you feelings about the Elam ending. That might be another point TBT's way.
