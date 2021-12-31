Good Morning, Illini Nation: Team defense
Illinois is pairing its top 10 offense with a defense that ranks in the top 40 when it comes to adjusted efficiency. That's not bad, but it's also not the top 10 team defense the Illini boasted last season. Most national champions in the KenPom era (i.e. dating back to Maryland in 2002) have matched one of the most efficient offense in the country with one of the most efficient defenses. Last year's champ, Baylor, was ranked 22nd in adjusted defensive efficiency (the highest of any champ dating back to 2002), but had the No. 2 offense.
So offense can you win championships, too, but defense is still important. Just ask Brad Underwood. The Illinois coach has his sights set on something better than the No. 36 most efficient defense in the country.
"Our goal is to be a top 15 team," Underwood said. "We’re doing some of the things our defense is meant to do. ... We’re forcing teams into hard twos. We just haven’t been consistent. Part of that has been our turnovers that have led to easy baskets in transition. It’s hard to defend some uncontested layups. We're growing. Last year at this time I think we were 52nd and finished seventh. It's just a work in progress. I've said defense is much harder to learn and much harder to have great chemistry on than offense. That’s what all my frustration was with not being able to practice and not being able to play with some tenacity and toughness."
