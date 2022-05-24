Good Morning, Illini Nation: Terrence Shannon has arrived
Illinois basketball started the week on a high note, with transfer guard Terrence Shannon Jr. officially on campus. He didn't get the full May-mester treatment that freshmen Skyy Clark, Jayden Epps and Sencire Harris have received, but every little bit helps when it comes to piecing this Illini team together considering the level of roster turnover.
But what will Shannon's addition mean? Bart Torvik's projections have the 6-foot-6 guard averaging 15.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists. All three would be new career highs. That's expectation given Shannon's status as one of the top transfer this offseason. The idea is he takes on a more primary role in Champaign than he had at Texas Tech, and the increased production will follow.
Shannon is a high-level athlete, and that's how he filled his role with the Red Raiders. The Chicago native got nearly a third of his shots at the rim and finished 69 percent of them. What Illinois is going to try and unlock is Shannon's catch-and-shoot ability. Not a bad idea considering he made 87 percent of his assisted three-pointers last season. Nearly 44 percent of his total shots in 2021-22 came on three-pointers. Cranking up his efficiency from his career 35 percent mark (buoyed by shooting 38 percent last year) could make Shannon a much more dangerous offensive threat.
