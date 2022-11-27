Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Terrence Shannon Jr. isn't just Illinois' leading scorer. The 6-foot-6 guard is one of just three players nationally averaging at least 20 points, six rebounds and three assists. Kansas' Jalen Wilson and UC Davis' Elijah Pepper are the others. Shannon's 3.8 assists per game also makes him the Illini's top playmaker.
"We're giving him a lot of opportunity," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "He had six assists in the Virginia game. In our secret scrimmage, we started him at the point. We want him aggressive. We want him downhill. Yet, as often as you have the ball in your hands you've got to make the right decisions.
"We showed him in film there were two or three cases where he got too deep and missed some wide open guys in the Virginia game. He's a very good all-around player, a very good all-around passer, and he sees the game. That's hard to do when you go as fast as he does."